Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Makes New $4.21 Million Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META traded up $13.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $311.71. 64,097,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,074,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $325.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.45. The company has a market cap of $798.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.22.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $224,520.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,048,062.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $224,520.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,048,062.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,884,328. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

