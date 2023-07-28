Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Increases Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in STERIS were worth $6,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in STERIS by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in STERIS by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,229,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in STERIS by 11.6% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 162,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,023,000 after buying an additional 16,834 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in STERIS by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE STE traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $229.85. 517,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,035. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.82, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.33. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $234.16.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 13.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.70%.

STE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on STERIS from $235.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price target on STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.17.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

