Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $5.50 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total transaction of $84,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at $820,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total value of $84,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at $820,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,441 shares of company stock worth $6,352,999 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE:SPGI traded down $32.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $395.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,529,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,397. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $428.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.