Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $4.89 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,459,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,312 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,123,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,024,306,000 after acquiring an additional 161,344 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347,260 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,879,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,780,655,000 after acquiring an additional 123,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $3,105,677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $14.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $560.02. 2,256,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $611.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $526.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $549.54.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.51 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $595.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $629.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.