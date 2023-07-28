Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires Shares of 25,418 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,801,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 9,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Dynamics Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GD. William Blair began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.85.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $2.96 on Thursday, reaching $219.82. 2,650,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,094. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.89.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

