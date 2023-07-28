Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Mannatech from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

NASDAQ MTEX traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $11.90. 755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average of $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.17. Mannatech has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $27.99.

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.11 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 26.68% and a negative net margin of 3.26%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.87%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) by 167.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.08% of Mannatech worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

