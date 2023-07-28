Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-$0.65 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Manhattan Associates also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.07-$3.11 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $206.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.42. 323,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,589. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.07 and a beta of 1.58. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $107.18 and a 12-month high of $208.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.23.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 75.18% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $221.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.28 million. As a group, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, SVP Bruce Richards sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Manhattan Associates news, SVP Bruce Richards sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,022 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total value of $357,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,338.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,406 shares of company stock valued at $3,377,274. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 309,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,909,000 after acquiring an additional 45,090 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

