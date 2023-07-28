Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-$0.65 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Manhattan Associates also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.07-$3.11 EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $206.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:MANH traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.42. 323,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,589. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.07 and a beta of 1.58. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $107.18 and a 12-month high of $208.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.23.
In other Manhattan Associates news, SVP Bruce Richards sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,123,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total value of $357,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,338.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,406 shares of company stock valued at $3,377,274. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 309,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,909,000 after acquiring an additional 45,090 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.
