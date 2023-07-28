Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Short Interest Update

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 2,700.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Maiden Holdings North America Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:MHNC opened at $18.26 on Friday. Maiden Holdings North America has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $20.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average is $17.77.

Get Maiden Holdings North America alerts:

Maiden Holdings North America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.4844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Holdings North America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden Holdings North America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.