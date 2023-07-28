Maiar DEX One Day Volume Reaches $11,686.55 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $21.71 million and approximately $11,686.55 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00020694 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017393 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014446 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,395.32 or 1.00008761 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000565 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $17,137.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.