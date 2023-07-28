Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to Issue $1.05 Quarterly Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 1.0475 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th.

Magellan Midstream Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Magellan Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 80.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.2%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE MMP traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $65.73. 972,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,398. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The company had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MMP shares. TD Securities cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $67.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,343,000 after acquiring an additional 246,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 200,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Featured Articles

