Magellan Financial Group (OTCMKTS:MGLLF) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Magellan Financial Group (OTCMKTS:MGLLF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Magellan Financial Group Stock Performance

Magellan Financial Group stock remained flat at C$5.76 during midday trading on Thursday. Magellan Financial Group has a 52-week low of C$5.76 and a 52-week high of C$5.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.61.

About Magellan Financial Group

Magellan Financial Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in global equities and global listed infrastructure markets across the globe. Magellan Financial Group Limited founded in 2004 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

