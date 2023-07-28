Magellan Financial Group (OTCMKTS:MGLLF) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Magellan Financial Group (OTCMKTS:MGLLF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Magellan Financial Group Stock Performance
Magellan Financial Group stock remained flat at C$5.76 during midday trading on Thursday. Magellan Financial Group has a 52-week low of C$5.76 and a 52-week high of C$5.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.61.
About Magellan Financial Group
Read More
