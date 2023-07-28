MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) PT Raised to $20.50 at HC Wainwright

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $20.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MAG Silver from $26.00 to $22.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MAG Silver to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN MAG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.05 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.85. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $17.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAG. Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 817.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 91,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 81,791 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 449.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 227,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 185,792 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 252.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 35,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in MAG Silver by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 29,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.