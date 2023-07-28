Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 519 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 2.0% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $14,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded up $2.88 on Friday, reaching $562.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,943. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $611.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $217.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $526.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $549.54.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.50.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

