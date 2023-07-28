Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 2,923 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lyell Wealth Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,165 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 116.7% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 86.7% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP traded up $1.73 on Friday, hitting $233.83. 2,306,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,068,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35. The company has a market capitalization of $142.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.92.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

