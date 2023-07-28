Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 1,805 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lyell Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,003 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,698,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,224,387. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.51 and a 200-day moving average of $96.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.61.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

