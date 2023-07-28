Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 1,749 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Lyell Wealth Management LP cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,043.9% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 70,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 64,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascendant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000.

XBI stock traded up $2.16 on Friday, hitting $83.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,767,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,171,572. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $72.44 and a 12-month high of $95.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.43.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

