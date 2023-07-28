Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 1,074 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lyell Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,191 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 1.5% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in NIKE by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 229,609 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,159,000 after acquiring an additional 42,015 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its holdings in NIKE by 432.2% during the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 5,726 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,565 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.5% during the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,210 shares of company stock worth $26,228,475. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,702,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,886,678. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.36. The company has a market capitalization of $166.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.03.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

