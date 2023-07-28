Lyell Wealth Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,204,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,644,000 after buying an additional 754,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Snowflake by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,505,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,457,000 after buying an additional 126,995 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $477,435,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,381,000 after buying an additional 133,971 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,851,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,822,000 after buying an additional 690,200 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $988,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,459,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $988,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,459,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total value of $1,440,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,172,661.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 654,652 shares of company stock worth $115,819,558. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE:SNOW traded up $6.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,292,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,885,572. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $205.66. The firm has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a PE ratio of -64.98 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.14.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Snowflake from $165.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Snowflake from $202.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

