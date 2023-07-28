Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases 2,205 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBB stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.89. 1,063,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,870. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $113.37 and a 1 year high of $138.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

