Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Lyell Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 97.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. Raymond James cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.36.

Shares of DLR stock traded up $7.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.53. 3,880,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,662,399. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.39 and its 200 day moving average is $104.22. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.78, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $136.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 439.64%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

