Lyell Wealth Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,932 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 115,991.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Adobe by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $560,892,000 after purchasing an additional 733,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $194,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $14.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $528.89. 1,500,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,350,118. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $539.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $467.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $397.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,791 shares of company stock valued at $21,686,826. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

