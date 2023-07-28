Lyell Wealth Management LP Buys 9,005 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth about $70,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDS traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.49. The stock had a trading volume of 234,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,708. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $24.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.61.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

