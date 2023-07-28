LSV Asset Management Raises Stake in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) by 64.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,457,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570,628 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.87% of Carlyle Secured Lending worth $19,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGBD. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 263,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 78,206 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 103,933 shares during the period. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Carlyle Secured Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. B. Riley began coverage on Carlyle Secured Lending in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Carlyle Secured Lending Price Performance

CGBD stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.41. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $15.89.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 43.60%. The business had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.02 million. Analysts anticipate that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.01%.

Insider Transactions at Carlyle Secured Lending

In other news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $52,221.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,641.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aren C. Leekong purchased 3,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,027.56. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,799.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $52,221.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,909 shares in the company, valued at $989,641.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,208 shares of company stock valued at $141,955. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

Further Reading

