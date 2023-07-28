LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.23% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $10,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 88.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 192.1% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ABG opened at $221.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.88 and a 1-year high of $256.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $8.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.24 by $0.71. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

