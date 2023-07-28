LSV Asset Management Increases Stake in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,285,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,938 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Information Services Group were worth $6,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Information Services Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Information Services Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 29,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Information Services Group

In related news, CEO Michael P. Connors sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $261,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,697,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,739,603.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $1,551,000. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:III opened at $5.06 on Friday. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.88 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 21.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Information Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Information Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

III has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Information Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

Information Services Group Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

