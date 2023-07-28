LSV Asset Management Has $6.98 Million Stock Holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Free Report) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 108,708 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.82% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $6,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,150,000 after buying an additional 52,677 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,989,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Schnitzer Steel Industries

In related news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 1,691 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $46,401.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,181.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 1,691 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $46,401.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,181.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $29,169.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,292.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,874 shares of company stock valued at $80,046. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Up 2.2 %

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $929.29 million, a P/E ratio of 99.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.96 and a twelve month high of $37.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.22.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.95 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

