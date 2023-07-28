LSV Asset Management Buys 58,942 Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,942 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Aviat Networks were worth $7,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 527.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 213,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after buying an additional 179,410 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 343.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 159,531 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 354.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 135,185 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 103,808 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Aviat Networks Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Aviat Networks stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $83.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.44 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 3.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Insider Activity at Aviat Networks

In other news, CEO Pete A. Smith purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.83 per share, for a total transaction of $29,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,743.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aviat Networks

(Free Report)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers and switches; microwave trunking; element management products; and software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.