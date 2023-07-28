Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 75.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,992 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 118,043 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $235.41. 1,071,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,897,063. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.50 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.80.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.96.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.