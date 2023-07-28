Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,350,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the quarter. Livent accounts for approximately 1.2% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.75% of Livent worth $29,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Livent by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Livent by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Livent by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 58,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Livent by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Livent by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,948,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,804. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $36.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day moving average is $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.83.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $235.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.94 million. Livent had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 26.15%. Livent’s revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

LTHM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. CICC Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.23.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

