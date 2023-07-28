Live Oak Investment Partners Sells 112 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Live Oak Investment Partners trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,492 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 1.1% of Live Oak Investment Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Live Oak Investment Partners’ holdings in Netflix were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $9.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $413.17. 6,583,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,492,260. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.73 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The firm has a market cap of $183.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.11.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,579 shares of company stock worth $34,023,766. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.41.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

