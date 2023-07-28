LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.55-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LivaNova from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.17.

LivaNova Price Performance

Shares of LivaNova stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.80. The company had a trading volume of 463,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.16. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $40.26 and a 1-year high of $66.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.05 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LivaNova will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

