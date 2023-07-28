LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Releases Earnings Results

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. LivaNova updated its FY23 guidance to $2.55-$2.75 EPS.

LivaNova Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of LIVN opened at $57.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day moving average is $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $40.26 and a 12-month high of $66.73.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 213.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 24,324 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 2.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About LivaNova

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

(Get Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.