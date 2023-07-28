Linear (LINA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.91 Million

Linear (LINA) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 27th. One Linear coin can now be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Linear has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Linear has a market capitalization of $125.57 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Linear launched on September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

