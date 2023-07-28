Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Equities researchers at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.15.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Price Performance

LNC traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.87. 493,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,313,670. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.82. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 17.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary C. Kelly acquired 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.52 per share, for a total transaction of $200,025.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,978.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,081 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 249.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,420,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,232 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,357,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,905,000 after acquiring an additional 46,379 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,333,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,134,000 after acquiring an additional 351,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,691,000 after acquiring an additional 26,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.