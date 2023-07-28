LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LPTH has been the subject of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Shares of LPTH opened at $1.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67.19 million, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.04. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.05.

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 14.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 67.6% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,100 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies during the first quarter valued at $3,110,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in LightPath Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,241,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LightPath Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in LightPath Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 31,930 shares during the period. 28.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

