Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Announces Earnings Results

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $561.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Life Time Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Life Time Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

LTH stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.07. 246,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,369. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 1.63. Life Time Group has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $22.41.

In other news, SVP Erik Weaver sold 40,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $814,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 82.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 78.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 88.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Life Time Group from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Life Time Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Time Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

