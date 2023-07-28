Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.77.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $18.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.88. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $22.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($1.43). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 48.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Global will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $870,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,546.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 272.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 202.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. 32.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

