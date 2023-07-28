Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Short Interest Update

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Li Ning Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of LNNGY stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.16. 8,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,876. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.44. Li Ning has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $259.00.

Get Li Ning alerts:

Li Ning Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $1.5744 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.