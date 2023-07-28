Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Short Interest Update

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a growth of 1,012.9% from the June 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Legrand Trading Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS LGRDY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.89. 29,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,862. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66. Legrand has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $20.65.

Legrand Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2967 per share. This is a boost from Legrand’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

