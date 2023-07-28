Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 20,835 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 47.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,516 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 20,835 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $466,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 296,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 84,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.81. The stock had a trading volume of 69,215,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,688,277. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $153.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.24 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -73.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.21.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

