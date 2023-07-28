Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Clorox by 2.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Clorox Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:CLX traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,421. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $124.58 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.96.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 813.81%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

