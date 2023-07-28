Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 517,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $27,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 230,567 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.13. 15,138,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,607,797. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88. The stock has a market cap of $212.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

