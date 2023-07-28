Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,160 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 58.9% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,907 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,135 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 82.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 33,866 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 15,288 shares during the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE BA traded up $4.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.16. 5,569,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,930,786. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $240.13. The firm has a market cap of $143.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.84.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Susquehanna increased their target price on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.86.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.