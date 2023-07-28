Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 378 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.4% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,537,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,007,000 after acquiring an additional 47,005 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $806,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 75,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total transaction of $8,752,839.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,925,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 144,711 shares of company stock valued at $16,973,762. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.54. 4,155,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,822,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $270.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.52 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.53.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

