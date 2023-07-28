Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $61,000 Investment in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 2,943.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,718,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,278 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 28.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,018,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,274,000 after buying an additional 1,349,728 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,190,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,845,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 708,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 640,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 327,676 shares in the last quarter. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Insider Activity at MiMedx Group

In other news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 5,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $34,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 456,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 51,756 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $276,377.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,018.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 5,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $34,809.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 456,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,424.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,278 shares of company stock worth $423,370 in the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MiMedx Group Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on MiMedx Group from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Shares of MDXG stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.96. The stock had a trading volume of 751,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.18 million, a PE ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average is $4.85. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $8.08.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.48 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.