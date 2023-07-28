Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 141,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $15,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,347,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 416.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,764,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,289. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.48 and its 200-day moving average is $106.87.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

