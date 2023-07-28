Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,762,040,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 173,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.76. 11,309,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,742,393. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $17.65.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,885.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WBD. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.28.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

