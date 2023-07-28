Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $330,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $5.97 on Friday, hitting $451.28. The company had a trading volume of 799,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,717. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $456.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $429.10 and a 52 week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $511.31.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.