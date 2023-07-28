Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 801 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 111.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. Barclays lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.92.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.38. 827,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,926. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $123.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

