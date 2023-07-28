Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 581 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $271.13. 2,403,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,168. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $273.73. The stock has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.90.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

